FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Marine Le Pen's approval rating rises among French right-wing voters
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 31, 2015 / 5:22 PM / 2 years ago

Marine Le Pen's approval rating rises among French right-wing voters

French National Front political party leader Marine Le Pen speaks to journalists as she leaves the courthouse in Lyon, France, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Far-right leader Marine Le Pen’s approval rating has risen among those voters who describe themselves as right wing, one month ahead of regional elections, a BVA institute survey showed.

Le Pen, who is set to win control of France’s northernmost area in December elections, saw her rating rise 5 percentage points to 52 percent among right-wing voters who were asked who they wanted to become more influential in political life.

The poll put her behind center-right, former prime minister Alain Juppe, whose rating at the top of the list was stable.

The leader of the main conservative party, Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, was well behind with 39 percent.

Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.