February 24, 2015 / 3:04 PM / 3 years ago

France's Hollande urges Libya factions to strike political deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday that warring factions in Libya must strike a political deal to restore a central government, parliament and banking functions, and stop a worsening problem with human trafficking.

“The first necessity here is for various factions to strike a political deal between various factions so that there can be a government, a parliament and central bank - and only one, if possible, at each level,” Hollande said in a joint press conference with Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

France and Italy have called for a United Nations Security Council meeting on the security situation in Libya.

Reporting by Alexandria Sage; Writing by Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by James Regan

