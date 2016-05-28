Eleven people struck by lightning in Paris, six seriously hurt

PARIS (Reuters) - Eleven people were struck by a bolt of lightning in a park in Paris on Saturday and six of them were seriously hurt, the French interior ministry said.

Eight of the injured were children, the ministry said in a statement. The incident occurred in the Monceau park in a north-western district of the French capital.

The children, aged between seven and 14, had been attending a birthday party in the park at the time, Itele TV channel quoted local officials as saying.

Eric Moulin, a spokesman for the French fire-fighting service, said the situation would have been worse if an off-duty fire officer had not been at hand to quickly provide first aid.