FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Macron's dog Nemo caught peeing on presidential fireplace
Sections
Featured
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Body Brokers
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
China Party Congress 2017
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
October 23, 2017 / 4:05 PM / in a day

Macron's dog Nemo caught peeing on presidential fireplace

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Even presidential pets show the occasional disdain for pomp and protocol.

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron's dog, a labrador crossed griffon named Nemo, is seen at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 28, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Nemo, the young dog adopted this year by France’s Emmanuel Macron, was caught on camera relieving himself on a gilded fireplace in the Elysee Palace behind a group of junior ministers meeting with the president.

The footage, captured by French TV channel TF1, showed Nemo interrupting the gathering as the sound of him peeing caused those present to turn around before they started giggling.

“He’s doing something quite exceptional,” a laughing Macron said.

Asked by junior minister for housing Julien Denormandie whether it was something that happened often, Macron added: “No ... you’ve triggered some completely unusual behavior in my dog, sorry.”

Nemo, a black labrador-griffon cross, was adopted by Macron and his wife Brigitte from a shelter home in August.

The footage caused much hilarity on social media sites, where it circulated widely.

Reporting by Sarah White, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.