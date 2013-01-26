Poll shows 63 percent of French back gay marriage

PARIS (Reuters) - The number of people who support the legalization of same-sex marriage in France has risen despite major protests against the government’s planned reforms earlier this month, a new poll by Ifop for news website Atlantico.fr showed.

The proportion of those surveyed supporting the change in the law rose to 63 percent from 60 percent in early January and December.

Support for adoption rights for gay couples also rose by 3 percentage points, although the country remains divided on the issue, with 49 percent in favor, according to the international marketing firm.

The French government underlined its determination to press ahead with a reform bill earlier this month even after roughly half a million people marched through Paris on January 13 to show their opposition to the proposal.

“We have observed that the proportion of people in favor of marriage and adoption has risen three points, compared with our previous survey, done before the large demonstration,” said Ifop pollster Jerome Fourquet. “Support for the plan is increasing - particularly on the Left.”

Thousands marched in the French city of Lyon on Saturday in support of “marriage for all” ahead of a similar demonstration planned in Paris on Sunday.

The latest Ifop poll was based on the views of 1,026 people aged 18 or over and was carried out between January 22 and 24, Ifop said.