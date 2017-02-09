Japanese chef Yoshiaki Ito poses with the Michelin Guide 2017 after been awarded with one Michelin star for the restaurant L'Archeste, in Paris, France, February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS The Michelin Guide dining publication said on Thursday it had awarded new star ratings to about 70 restaurants in France in its latest publication, with just one establishment taking the top accolade.

The Michelin Guide for France gave its only new three-star rating this year to "Le 1947", a restaurant located in a luxury resort in the French Alps ski town of Courchevel and run by chef Yannick Alleno.

Twelve new restaurants were given two stars while 57 were awarded one star, the publication said.

The 2017 guide book features more than 600 restaurants in France.

