Raf Simons debuts Calvin Klein collection at New York Fashion Week
The runway debut of the first collection by Calvin Klein's new chief creative officer, Raf Simons, was the talk of the town on Friday, the second day of New York Fashion Week.
PARIS The Michelin Guide dining publication said on Thursday it had awarded new star ratings to about 70 restaurants in France in its latest publication, with just one establishment taking the top accolade.
The Michelin Guide for France gave its only new three-star rating this year to "Le 1947", a restaurant located in a luxury resort in the French Alps ski town of Courchevel and run by chef Yannick Alleno.
Twelve new restaurants were given two stars while 57 were awarded one star, the publication said.
The 2017 guide book features more than 600 restaurants in France.
(Reporting By Reuters Television)
LONDON Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
LONDON A new exhibition opened in London on Friday showing items ranging from 8,000 year-old basic flint tools to Roman coins and Victorian-era jam jars that were discovered during tunneling for the city's new Crossrail railway project.