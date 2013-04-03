FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French ex-minister lets Swiss pass his bank data to France
April 3, 2013 / 11:08 AM / in 4 years

French ex-minister lets Swiss pass his bank data to France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former French Junior Minister for Budget Jerome Cahuzac reacts during a handover ceremony with his successor after his resignation at the Finance Ministry in Paris March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

GENEVA (Reuters) - France’s former budget minister Jerome Cahuzac has given Swiss authorities permission to pass his bank account details to judges in Paris who are investigating him, the office of Geneva’s public prosecutor said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement said Geneva prosecutor Yves Bertossa had acted on a French request to obtain documents from UBS and Reyl & Cie, the two banks involved. It said Cahuzac had had a Swiss account since 1992.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Pravin Char

