French energy minister sacked after row over budget

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s energy and environment minister Delphine Batho was dismissed on Tuesday, the president’s office said, after she publicly criticized cuts to her ministry’s budget for 2014.

Socialist Party lawmaker Philippe Martin was named as her successor.

Earlier on Tuesday, Batho told RTL radio she disagreed with a plan to cut the environment ministry’s budget by 7 percent next year as the government battles to cut public spending by 14 billion euros to avoid its deficit veering off course.