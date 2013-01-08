French minister says tax probe will prove his innocence

PARIS (Reuters) - French Budget Minister Jerome Cahuzac said on Tuesday he was confident that a preliminary investigation set to be opened over allegations he had a secret bank account in Switzerland would clear him.

“Jerome Cahuzac welcomes the Paris prosecutor’s decision,” his office said in a statement after news that an inquiry would be opened. “This step will, as he has always said, show his complete innocence from the absurd allegations that he has been subjected to.”