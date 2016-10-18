FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stars turn out for Mipcom television industry meeting in Cannes
October 18, 2016 / 3:40 PM / 10 months ago

Stars turn out for Mipcom television industry meeting in Cannes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cast members Shiri Appleby (L) and Constance Zimmer pose during a photocall for the television series "UnREAL" during the annual MIPCOM television programme market in Cannes, France, October 17, 2016.Eric Gaillard

CANNES, France (Reuters) - The much-anticipated BBC environmental series "Planet Earth II" narrated by British naturalist David Attenborough as well as the 2016 remake of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" are among the program to be screened at the annual Mipcom entertainment industry meeting, underway in Cannes this week.

The gathering of television executives and celebrities in the southern French town takes place over four days as television shows are premiered to networks and as a buying platform for executives.

Hollywood star Kiefer Sutherland will address the meeting as a keynote speaker while "Slumdog Millionaire" actress Freida Pinto and South Korean musician Jihae are among a host of celebrities that have turned out on the French Riviera.

American producer Shonda Rhimes will be recognized as Mipcom personality of the year for her work on hit shows including "Grey's Anatomy" and "Scandal".

Writing by Adela Suliman Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
