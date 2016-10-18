Tupac Shakur, Janet Jackson head up Rock Hall of Fame nominees
NEW YORK Slain rapper Tupac Shakur, pop star Janet Jackson and protest singer Joan Baez were among 19 musicians nominated on Tuesday for induction in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
CANNES, France The much-anticipated BBC environmental series "Planet Earth II" narrated by British naturalist David Attenborough as well as the 2016 remake of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" are among the program to be screened at the annual Mipcom entertainment industry meeting, underway in Cannes this week.
The gathering of television executives and celebrities in the southern French town takes place over four days as television shows are premiered to networks and as a buying platform for executives.
Hollywood star Kiefer Sutherland will address the meeting as a keynote speaker while "Slumdog Millionaire" actress Freida Pinto and South Korean musician Jihae are among a host of celebrities that have turned out on the French Riviera.
American producer Shonda Rhimes will be recognized as Mipcom personality of the year for her work on hit shows including "Grey's Anatomy" and "Scandal".
(Writing by Adela Suliman Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
LOS ANGELES "The West Wing" actress Allison Janney was joined by former co-star Richard Schiff as she received the 2,592nd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.
LOS ANGELES U.S. television host Billy Bush is leaving the "Today" show, NBC said on Monday, after a 2005 video surfaced in which he and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump made lewd comments about women.