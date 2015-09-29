FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
All four French telecoms groups submit applications for mobile auction
#Technology News
September 29, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

All four French telecoms groups submit applications for mobile auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mobile phones and tablets are displayed in a retail store of French telecom operator Orange in Bordeaux, southwestern France, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s telecoms regulator ARCEP said on Tuesday that it has received applications from all four domestic carriers to indicate that they will take part in an upcoming auction of 4G mobile spectrum.

Orange, Numericable-SFR, Bouygues Telecom and Iliad will bid for the 700 megahertz airwaves, which are being freed up from television broadcasters.

Mobile carriers need such low-frequency spectrum to transport voice and data traffic at time when volumes are surging as people increasingly surf the web and watch video on the go.

The auction process will occur during the month of November, said ARCEP, with the aim of delivering the approvals by end of the year.

France hopes to raise at least 2.5 billion euros from the sale of mobile airwaves, which has already been earmarked for the defense budget.

Reporting by Leila Abboud; editing by Geert De Clercq

