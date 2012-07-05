FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Late Princess Grace's grandson to wed
July 5, 2012 / 2:21 PM / 5 years ago

Late Princess Grace's grandson to wed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Princess Caroline of Monaco has announced the engagement of her son Andrea Casiraghi to his longtime girlfriend Tatiana Santo Domingo, a half-Brazilian, half-Colombian heiress.

The statement from the Monaco palace did not set a date for the wedding, but Italian Vogue said the pair will marry in 2013.

Casiraghi, 28, is the grandson of the late Princess Grace (former U.S. film star Grace Kelly) and the eldest of Princess Caroline’s three children by Stefano Casiraghi, who died in a tragic powerboat accident in 1990.

He frequently features in celebrity gossip magazines, alongside his sister Charlotte Casiraghi, and has been dating Santo Domingo, 28, for seven years since the pair met at boarding school in Paris.

The last wedding in the principality was that of Albert II, Sovereign Prince of Monaco, who wed Charlene Wittstock in a lavish two-day ceremony in July 2011.

Reporting By Vicky Buffery, editing by Paul Casciato

