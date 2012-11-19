FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's downgrade is reason to pursue reforms: France
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 19, 2012 / 10:48 PM / in 5 years

Moody's downgrade is reason to pursue reforms: France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said a downgrade of France’s debt rating by Moody’s was motivation to pursue structural reforms and added France remained committed to meeting a goal to cut its public deficit to 3 percent of output next year.

Moscovici said the one-notch downgrade to Aa1 from triple-A by Moody’s Investors Service late on Monday was a reflection of the country’s economic management of past years and said French sovereign debt remained among the most liquid in the euro zone.

“Moodys is now giving France the same rating as Standard & Poor‘s, which has allowed us to live with low interest rates for many months,” Moscovici told Reuters.

Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey and Nick Vinocur; Writing by Catherine Bremer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.