FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French journalists probed on suspicion of blackmailing Moroccan king
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 29, 2015 / 11:19 AM / 2 years ago

French journalists probed on suspicion of blackmailing Moroccan king

Morocco's King Mohammed VI holds a book during a visit, at the presidential palace in Abidjan June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Two French journalists have been placed under formal investigation after Morocco’s King Mohammed filed a complaint accusing them of attempting blackmail by threatening to publish a book about him, a judicial source said.

The king’s lawyer, Eric Dupont-Moretti, told RTL radio that Eric Laurent and Catherine Graciet were arrested on Thursday after a police sting in which he said the journalists received a payment and signed a contract for not publishing the book.

The French judicial source told Reuters the two freelance journalists, who had previously published a book criticizing the monarch, were placed under investigation on Friday evening and released from custody overnight.

Graciet’s lawyer Eric Moutet, speaking to BFM TV, urged prudence regarding the accusations. “Conspiracy or not, I don’t know,” he said. “What is clear is that they were enticed into a trap.”

Under French law, being placed under formal investigation indicates there exists “serious or consistent evidence” pointing to probable implication of a suspect in a crime.

Dupont-Moretti said that during a meeting with a member of the king’s entourage the journalists asked for 3 million euros ($3.4 million) not to publish the upcoming book.

He said he then filed a complaint with the French prosecutor, and police set up the sting to trap the reporters.

Dupont-Moretti did not say what information the new book contained. The pair’s first book published three years ago was entitled “The Predator King” and focused on corruption in the Morocco.

Reporting By Gerard bon; Writing by John Irish; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.