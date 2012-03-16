Man killed in French mosque attack: police

PARIS (Reuters) - One man was killed and another seriously injured on Friday when a man with a baseball bat attacked worshippers in a mosque in the town of Arras in northern France, a police source said.

The attacker, who was identified as a 32-year-old French man of Moroccan origin, was suffering from mental health problems and had been treated in a psychiatric hospital several times, the source said. He was being questioned by police.

Pas-de-Calais prosecutor Denis Robin said the attacker was a member of the Muslim community in Arras, and known to the other worshippers in the mosque.

Two other people were slightly injured in the attack, the police source said.