Man killed in French mosque attack: police
March 16, 2012 / 8:03 PM / in 6 years

Man killed in French mosque attack: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - One man was killed and another seriously injured on Friday when a man with a baseball bat attacked worshippers in a mosque in the town of Arras in northern France, a police source said.

The attacker, who was identified as a 32-year-old French man of Moroccan origin, was suffering from mental health problems and had been treated in a psychiatric hospital several times, the source said. He was being questioned by police.

Pas-de-Calais prosecutor Denis Robin said the attacker was a member of the Muslim community in Arras, and known to the other worshippers in the mosque.

Two other people were slightly injured in the attack, the police source said.

Reporting By Nicolas Bertin and Pierre Savary; Editing by Andrew Heavens

