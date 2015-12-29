French back plan to strip dual citizens' nationality in terrorism cases: poll

PARIS (Reuters) - Plans to strip dual citizens of their French nationality in terrorism cases have strong popular support, a poll showed on Tuesday after the government said it would pursue the measure despite fierce left-wing criticism.

President Francois Hollande announced the plan after Islamist gunmen and suicide bombers killed 130 people in Nov. 13 attacks in Paris.

His decision has sparked much controversy within the ruling Socialist party. Justice Minister Christiane Taubira and Hollande’s former Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault publicly criticized it.

The poll conducted by research firm Elabe for BFM-TV showed that 86 percent of those surveyed were in favor of the plan, with 67 percent saying it did not contradict left-wing values.

Currently only naturalized citizens can be stripped of their French citizenship. Extending the measure to all dual nationals has divided politicians on both the left and right.