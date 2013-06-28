France's Noyer says Fed was right to warn in advance

French central bank Governor Christian Noyer reacts during a meeting of G20 representatives with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MADRID (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Christian Noyer on Friday applauded the U.S. Federal Reserve for giving advance warning it could reduce its asset purchase program.

Noyer, speaking at an event in Madrid, also reiterated that the ECB governing council does not see prospects for tightening of monetary policy.

Noyer, who is also head of France’s central bank, said he was very concerned about the European financial transaction tax.