FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama speaks to France's Hollande about spying reports
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 21, 2013 / 9:40 PM / 4 years ago

Obama speaks to France's Hollande about spying reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view of the White House in Washington September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama spoke to French President Francois Hollande on Monday about press reports disclosing alleged large-scale American spying on French citizens, the White House said in a statement.

“The president and President Hollande discussed recent disclosures in the press - some of which have distorted our activities and some of which raise legitimate questions for our friends and allies about how these capabilities are employed,” the White House said.

“The president (Obama) made clear that the United States has begun to review the way that we gather intelligence, so that we properly balance the legitimate security concerns of our citizens and allies with the privacy concerns that all people share.”

The two men agreed that their countries should continue to discuss the issue through diplomatic channels, it said.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.