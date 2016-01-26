FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
One dead in tunnel collapse at future French nuclear waste site
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 26, 2016 / 1:44 PM / 2 years ago

One dead in tunnel collapse at future French nuclear waste site

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STRASBOURG, France (Reuters) - One person died and another was injured in a tunnel collapse at France’s future nuclear waste storage site in the northeast of the country, local authorities said on Tuesday.

The Strasbourg prefecture said in a statement that the front of a tunnel being drilled about 500 meters (yards) deep at the site in Bure had collapsed while measurements were being taken.

Nuclear waste agency Andra’s Cigeo deep geological storage project is designed to bury France’s highly radioactive nuclear waste hundreds of meters underground for thousands of years.

The government’s final investment decision on the 25 billion euro ($27.08 billion) project is not expected before 2020, but Andra has already dug deep shafts to test the soil and its future installations.

Reporting by Gilbert Reilhac; Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by James Regan and Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.