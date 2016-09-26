Paris planning nudist park: deputy mayor

PARIS (Reuters) - Paris authorities plan to open a park for nudists in the French capital some time in the not too distant future.

"We need to find the right place and we don't want to upset anyone or ruffle feathers," Deputy Paris Mayor Bruno Julliard said. "It'll probably be a park or garden," he told RMC radio.

"Other European capitals have done so, very recently Berlin," he added.

It is not unusual to see skimpily clad sun-bathers along the banks of the Seine river and some parks on balmy summer days in Paris. Ecology party politicians have proposed going a step further for fans of total nudity.