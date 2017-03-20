FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
French watchdog clears GM's Opel of cheating on diesel emissions
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
March 20, 2017 / 8:44 AM / 5 months ago

French watchdog clears GM's Opel of cheating on diesel emissions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Opel car is seen during the 87th International Motor Show at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland, March 7, 2017.Denis Balibouse

PARIS (Reuters) - France's consumer fraud watchdog said on Monday it had closed its investigation into diesel emissions by Opel cars and would take no further action against the General Motors brand.

The DGCCRF investigation, part of a wider probe carried out in the wake of the Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) diesel test-cheating scandal, "did not bring to light any evidence of fraud", the government agency said in a statement.

The watchdog has previously sent files to prosecutors detailing suspected emissions fraud by Fiat Chrysler, Renault and PSA Group.

PSA, the maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars, agreed earlier this month to buy Opel in a deal valuing the business at 2.2 billion euros ($2.3 billion).

Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by GV De Clercq

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.