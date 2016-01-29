FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. aware of French statement on Israeli-Palestinian conflict: official
January 29, 2016 / 8:46 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. aware of French statement on Israeli-Palestinian conflict: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama’s administration is aware of the French foreign minister’s statement that France will make a push to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and Paris will recognize a Palestinian state if the deadlock is not broken, a senior administration official said on Friday.

“We are aware of Foreign Minister Fabius’ remarks,” the U.S. official said. “We are not going to speculate about the proposed conference. We obviously continue to engage with our partners to find a constructive way forward in terms of advancing our shared goal of a two-state solution.”

“The U.S. position on this issue has been clear. We continue to believe that the preferred path to resolve this conflict is for the parties to reach an agreement on final status issues directly,” the official said.

Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Eric Beech

