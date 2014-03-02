FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French government seeks pay cuts for CEOs of semi-public firms: paper
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 2, 2014 / 9:34 PM / 4 years ago

French government seeks pay cuts for CEOs of semi-public firms: paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s government has asked the chief executives of companies in which it owns a minority stake to accept pay cuts of up to 30 percent in upcoming pay rounds as the country tightens its belt, the daily Le Figaro reported on Sunday.

Citing state and company sources, Le Figaro said the Socialist government wanted companies including Air France, carmaker Renault, Safran and GDF Suez to reduce their CEOs’ salaries.

The agency that manages state shareholdings is seeking pay cuts of up to 30 percent during talks with several companies, but that figure is merely a guideline, the newspaper reported.

No government source was quoted in the report.

President Francois Hollande, who is struggling with rock- bottom approval ratings, previously ordered the wages of CEOs of companies in which the state holds a majority stake to be limited to 450,000 euros ($621,500) per year.

The government does not have the authority to impose salary limits in companies in which it holds a minority stake, but can apply pressure via a consultative vote.

($1 = 0.7240 euros)

Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.