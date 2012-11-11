FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France could invest with Libya in Petroplus: minister
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 11, 2012 / 2:32 PM / in 5 years

France could invest with Libya in Petroplus: minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France could co-invest alongside Libya’s sovereign wealth fund if the wealth fund takes over insolvent Swiss refiner Petroplus’ plant in Normandy, industry minister Arnaud Montebourg says.

Montebourg, keen to secure a rescue of the Petit Couronne plant, the oldest refinery in France, heads to Libya with French foreign minister Laurent Fabius on Monday.

In an interview in Sunday newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche, Montebourg highlighted the fact that Libya’s sovereign wealth fund had expressed interest in the refinery in Normandy, northwest France, which was put under legal protection after its Swiss-based owner Petroplus filed for insolvency last year.

“Our (French) Strategic Investment Fund could get involved alongside as a minority partner in viable projects,” he said.

Several potential rescuers have expressed interest in the Petit Couronne refinery, including Hong-Kong-based Alafandi Petroleum Group (APG) and NetOil, a group led by Middle Eastern businessman Roger Tamraz.

Other candidates are Jabs Gulf Energy Ltd, an Iraqi company owned by Abu Dhabi’s Hanna Al Shaikh Group, Iran’s Tadbir Energy Development Group (TEDG), Swiss consortium Activapro AG, and Terrae International SA, another Swiss company.

Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.