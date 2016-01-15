FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peugeot says confident about upcoming emission test results
#Breakingviews
January 15, 2016 / 1:52 PM / 2 years ago

Peugeot says confident about upcoming emission test results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Peugeot 308 GTi 270 Sport is presented during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

PARIS (Reuters) - French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen said on Friday it was confident about upcoming emission test results and was happy with initial results from tests carried out on its 208 and 508 models.

French Energy Minister Segolene Royal had ordered tests for emissions technology on French and foreign-made cars after Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) last year admitted to using software to conceal the level of toxic emissions from some of its diesel vehicles in the United States.

“Peugeot is serene and confident about future tests results,” the company said in a statement.

Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by James Regan

0 : 0
