French customs seize Picasso painting banned for export
#Arts
August 4, 2015 / 2:55 PM / 2 years ago

French customs seize Picasso painting banned for export

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - French customs officials seized a Picasso painting worth 25 million euros ($27 million) over concerns it could be permanently removed from Spain in defiance of an export ban, officials said on Tuesday.

The 1906 “Head of a Young Woman”, owned by Spanish banker Jaime Botin, was confiscated on July 31 from a boat moored in the Corsican port of Calvi, the customs directorate said in a statement.

Officers boarded the vessel after French authorities in Corsica received a request for authorisation to export the painting to Switzerland, according to a spokesman.

It was not known how the painting turned up in Calvi. In May, Spain’s High Court blocked a bid by Botin, a former vice-chairman of banking group Santander, to export the Picasso to London following an application by auctioneer Christie‘s.

In its ruling, the court declared the painting a Spanish national treasure.

French customs said they had impounded the painting pending an expected request for its return to Spain.

(This version of the story removes repetition in penultimate paragraph)

Reporting by Tommaso Mazzanti; Editing by Mark Heinrich

