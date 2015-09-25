Stolen Picasso masterpiece 'La Coiffeuse' returned to Paris museum

The stolen $15 million Picasso painting "La Coiffeuse" is put on display during a ceremony to mark its return to the Centre Pompidou National Museum of Modern Art, also known as Beaubourg in Paris, France, September 24, 2015. The museum reported "The Hairdresser" stolen from its archives in 2001. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS - A masterpiece of Cubism art by artist Pablo Picasso that was stolen more than a decade ago was returned to the Pompidou Centre on Thursday after custom officials intercepted it in 2014 at a U.S. airport.

“La Coiffeuse” was reported stolen in 2001 when staff at the Pompidou Centre responded to a loan request and noticed it was missing its archives. Following a lead, customs agents found the $15 million oil painting in a FedEx shipment from Belgium to Newark, New Jersey. The shipping label described the contents as a handicraft worth 30 euros ($37).

The president of the museum said the painting will be displayed after three months of restoration at a secret Paris location.