FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Five killed as small plane crashes near Grenoble
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 5, 2013 / 3:05 PM / 5 years ago

Five killed as small plane crashes near Grenoble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LYON, France (Reuters) - A French-Moroccan family of five were killed on Saturday when their small, twin-engined private plane crashed near Grenoble airport in the foothills of the French Alps, a local government official said.

The plane, which had been heading to Morocco via Spain, came down just after takeoff near the village of Saint-Pierre-de-Bressieux, about 50 km (30 miles) northwest of Grenoble.

The two parents and three children aged between 8 and 14 were returning to Morocco after a skiing holiday in the Alps, the official said. The cause of the crash was not clear.

Reporting by Catherine Lagrange; Writing by John Irish; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.