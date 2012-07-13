FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jet crashes near French Riviera, three dead
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 13, 2012 / 3:16 PM / 5 years ago

Jet crashes near French Riviera, three dead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICE, France (Reuters) - A private jet crashed and burst into flames as it landed near France’s southern Riviera coast on Friday, killing its three American crew members, a local government prefect said.

The Gulfstream jet that had left the city of Nice went down at Le Castellet airfield near the seaside resort of Saint Tropez, hurtling into a wooded area where it caught fire, Paul Mourier, the prefect, said.

The crash killed the three crew members, who were the only people aboard, two American men aged 60 and 24 and an American woman aged 30, said Mourier.

“All we know is the plane left the runway and ended up in a wooded area where it caught fire immediately,” he said.

Reporting by Pierre Thebault; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.