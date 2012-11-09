FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
November 9, 2012 / 4:49 PM / in 5 years

Algerian military plane crashes in south France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOULOUSE, France (Reuters) - An Algerian military transport aircraft returning to the country from Paris with six people aboard crashed in southeastern France on Friday, the local fire brigade said.

There was no immediate information on any casualties on the plane, which crashed and caught fire at around 10:00 EDT in a mountainous, uninhabited area near the city of Avignon.

About 70 firefighters arrived at the scene where the plane was still burning two hours after the crash. “We don’t know if there are any victims,” a fire brigade source said.

France’s civil aviation authority said the plane was a military transport registered in Algeria.

Reporting By Jean Decotte and Gerard Bon, writing by Nick Vinocur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
