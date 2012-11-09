FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Algerian military plane crashes in France, four dead
November 9, 2012 / 10:14 PM / 5 years ago

Algerian military plane crashes in France, four dead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOULOUSE, France (Reuters) - An Algerian military transport plane flying home from Paris crashed in southeast France on Friday, killing four of the six people aboard, police and fire brigade sources said.

They said the other two people were missing after the plane crashed in a mountainous, uninhabited area near the city of Avignon.

About 70 firefighters put out a blaze at the scene of the crash and found the remains of the four dead.

France’s civil aviation authority said no information was available yet on the reasons for the crash.

Algerian officials were not immediately available for comment.

Aircraft manufacturer Airbus Military identified the plane as a Spanish-built C295 military transporter owned by the Algerian Air Force.

It said a team of technical experts was being assembled to help with the crash investigation.

Reporting By Jean Decotte and Gerard Bon, writing by Nick Vinocur; Editing by Ralph Gowling

