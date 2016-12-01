French police intercept over ton of cocaine from Colombia

PARIS (Reuters) - French police have intercepted over a ton of cocaine that had arrived by plane from Colombia, a public prosecutor said on Thursday.
The drug, worth about 100 million euros ($100 million dollars), was seized in a warehouse in the southwest France town of Bayonne on Wednesday, the Bordeaux prosecutor said in a statement.
Ten people of Colombian, French, Spanish and Dutch nationality suspected to be involved in flying the drug in to France were arrested as part of the police operation.
Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Alison Williams