French police demonstrate for greater support, resources

PARIS (Reuters) - Thousands of police protested outside France’s justice ministry for the first time in decades on Wednesday to denounce a lack of resources and what they say is insufficient support from the judiciary in their daily law enforcement work.

The protest was billed as the broadest showing of discontent within the police since 1983, when then Justice Minister Robert Badinter faced similar protests and accusations of laxity after gangsters killed two policemen.

This time, too, the discontent came to a head a week after a prisoner who was granted a brief out-of-jail permit seriously wounded a policeman in a shootout in Seine-Saint-Denis on the northern edge of Paris.

“There’s real anger here,” said police union representative Gregory Goupil.

The police no longer felt they had the understanding of the judiciary, and a string of recent decisions to let criminals out of jail or free suspects from custody had brought frustration to the boil.

The fact that the protest was supported by the whole range of police unions and grades was interpreted by local media as a sign that Justice Minister Christiane Taubira, often accused of refusing to adopt a harsh-enough line on law and order, was in danger of losing her job.

Beyond the protest in Paris’ chic Place Vendome square - home to the justice minister’s office and occasionally the scene of heists at luxury jewelry shops - rallies were also being organized in other parts of the country.

Former Prime Minister Francois Fillon joined the fray to take a dig at Socialist President Francois Hollande.

“He must heed the pleas from the police and the French people, who all denounce the lack of authority,” Fillon said.