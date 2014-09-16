FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
September 16, 2014 / 1:48 PM / 3 years ago

French PM says helping business is 'strategic choice'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Manuel Valls sounded a pro-business tone on Tuesday ahead of a confidence vote in parliament, telling deputies it was a “strategic choice” for the French government to help support its businesses.

“We must be at the side of all our businesses, entrepreneurs, small businesses, artisans. Because it is businesses that create richness and jobs,” Valls said. “And amid global competition that gives no one a break, why would we be the only big country to not support our businesses?”

“But businesses are not just stockholders, they are workers, executives, engineers who work together and helping our businesses is not an ideological choice, it’s a strategic choice for France.”

Valls added that businesses needed to do their part and invest and hire more workers, which the government has set as a condition for a 30 billion euro cut in payroll tax to be phased in over three years.

Reporting by Mark John, writing by Alexandria Sage; editing by Leigh Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
