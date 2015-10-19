FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French defense minister must resign if elected in Brittany: Hollande
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 19, 2015 / 6:34 AM / 2 years ago

French defense minister must resign if elected in Brittany: Hollande

French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian attends the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, France, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Jean-Yves Le Drian will have to resign as French defense minister if he wins the presidency of Brittany in December’s regional elections, French President Francois Hollande said on Monday.

“He is a candidate, and I have authorized him to be a candidate and minister of defense,” Hollande said on RTL radio. “If he is elected, he knows the rule. The rule I have imposed is one of non-accumulation (of political offices).”

Some commentators had speculated that Le Drian might be allowed to hold both posts.

Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.