French defense minister must resign if elected in Brittany: Hollande

PARIS (Reuters) - Jean-Yves Le Drian will have to resign as French defense minister if he wins the presidency of Brittany in December’s regional elections, French President Francois Hollande said on Monday.

“He is a candidate, and I have authorized him to be a candidate and minister of defense,” Hollande said on RTL radio. “If he is elected, he knows the rule. The rule I have imposed is one of non-accumulation (of political offices).”

Some commentators had speculated that Le Drian might be allowed to hold both posts.