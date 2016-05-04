FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French presidential election set for April 23 and May 7, 2017
May 4, 2016

French presidential election set for April 23 and May 7, 2017

France's far right National Front political party leader Marine Le Pen delivers her speech as part of the National Front's annual May Day rally in Paris, France, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The two rounds of France’s 2017 presidential elections will take place on April 23 and May 7, the government announced on Wednesday.

Opinion polls show former prime minister Alain Juppe from the center-right Les Republicains party is the front-runner.

Far-right party leader Marine Le Pen is seen making it to the run-off between the top two candidates after the first round, but then losing.

Parliamentary elections will take place right after, on June 11 and June 18.

Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Jean-Baptiste Vey; Editing by Andrew Callus

