French presidential election set for April 23 and May 7, 2017

PARIS (Reuters) - The two rounds of France’s 2017 presidential elections will take place on April 23 and May 7, the government announced on Wednesday.

Opinion polls show former prime minister Alain Juppe from the center-right Les Republicains party is the front-runner.

Far-right party leader Marine Le Pen is seen making it to the run-off between the top two candidates after the first round, but then losing.

Parliamentary elections will take place right after, on June 11 and June 18.