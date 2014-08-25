Berlin says nothing changes with France after government change

French Prime Minister Manuel Valls listens to French President Francois Hollande's speech (not seen) during a lunch with Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia at the Elysee Palace in Paris, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Etienne Laurent/Pool

BERLIN (Reuters) - The decision by French Prime Minister Manuel Valls to present his government’s resignation on Monday does not make any difference to Germany’s focus on economic policies that strive for growth, job-creation and fiscal consolidation, a German government spokesman said on Monday.

“We continue to work for stronger growth and employment and our government still believes there is no contradiction between consolidation and growth,” said deputy government spokesman Georg Streiter. “Nothing has changed with us.”