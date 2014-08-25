FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Montebourg says seeks no new government role
August 25, 2014 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

France's Montebourg says seeks no new government role

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Leftist Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg announced he would not seek a role in the reshuffled French government to be unveiled by Prime Minister Manuel Valls on Tuesday.

“This afternoon, I informed the prime minister that, if he considered I was in the wrong, that if he deemed my convictions counter to the direction of the government he leads, then in that case I thought it necessary for me to be let go,” Montebourg told a news conference.

Montebourg at the weekend called for a U-turn in French economic policy he said was killing growth for the sake of narrowing the budget deficit, comments which on Monday prompted Valls to hand in the resignation of the government.

Reporting by Mark John; Editing by Andrew Callus

