France ready for greater EU integration with Germany: Hollande
September 18, 2014 / 4:03 PM / 3 years ago

France ready for greater EU integration with Germany: Hollande

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French President Francois Hollande addresses a news conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday he was ready to go further on European Union integration with Germany and wanted to move towards a “two-speed” Europe.

“France is ready for new initiatives, not to undo the treaties, but to go further with Germany in terms of integrated policies such as the energy, digital and infrastructure transition,” he told a news conference.

“We are ready to say we support a Europe with several speeds, for which the Franco-German couple must be the engine, notably on the subject of energy transition.”

Reporting By Mark John; writing by John Irish; editing by Leigh Thomas

