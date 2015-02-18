FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French economic reform effort must continue: Hollande
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 18, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 3 years ago

French economic reform effort must continue: Hollande

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French President Francois Hollande delivers a speech after a ceremony at the Sarre-Union Jewish cemetery, eastern France, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

PARIS (Reuters) - President Francois Hollande told ministers on Wednesday its planned economic reforms must be pursued, a day after the government resorted to a rarely used decree procedure to head off back-bench opposition to a set of de-regulation measures.

Government spokesman Stephane Le Foll said after a regular cabinet meeting that Hollande defended the use of the controversial so-called 49-3 mechanism on Tuesday so as “to move quickly, to lose no time and take no risks”. It can only be used on one bill per parliamentary sitting.

The de-regulation bill is a bid to kickstart growth in the euro zone’s second economy and will be held up by Paris as proof of its determination to reform as it seeks more time from EU partners to bring its public deficit within EU limits.

Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; writing by Mark John; Editing by Nick Vinocur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.