France won't extend state of emergency beyond July 26: Hollande
July 14, 2016 / 12:23 PM / a year ago

France won't extend state of emergency beyond July 26: Hollande

French President Francois Hollande attends the Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France will not extend a state of emergency put in place after the Nov. 2015 militant Islamist attacks on Paris beyond July 26, President Francois Hollande said on Thursday.

“We can’t extend the state of emergency indefinitely, it would make no sense. That would mean we’re no longer a republic with the rule of law applied in all circumstances,” Hollande told journalists in a traditional interview on Bastille day, France’s national day.

France had twice extended the state of emergency with its extra powers of detention for police and other security measures, the last time until July 26 to cover the Euro 2016 soccer tournament and the end of the Tour de France cycling race.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
