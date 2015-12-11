FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
December 11, 2015 / 2:00 PM / 2 years ago

French PM says far-right win would open road to civil war

French Prime Minister Manuel Valls reacts during the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, France, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s Socialist prime minister warned on Friday of a slide towards “civil war” if the far-right National Front wins power in regional polls this weekend as a stepping stone toward its 2017 presidential election campaign.

Manuel Valls, head of the Socialist national government, is waging a fierce battle to keep Front leader Marine Le Pen from power, going as far as urging left-wingers to back mainstream right-wingers in regions where Le Pen and her camp could win.

“We have reached a historic moment where the bottom line for our country is a choice between two options,” said Valls. “One is the extreme right, which basically stands for division, a division that can lead to civil war.”

The other option, he said in a radio interview, was to vote for what the French call republican values, meaning a country open to people of diverse cultures as long as they accept the underlying rules and authority of the secular state.

The National Front, an anti-immigrant, anti-EU party which wants to ditch the euro currency, secured the biggest number of votes - 27.7 percent - in the first round ballot last Sunday.

Marine Le Pen, French National Front political party leader and candidate for the National Front in the Nord-Pas-de-Calais-Picardie region waves to supporters at the end of a political rally as she campaigns for the upcoming regional elections in Paris, France, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

With two days to the final ballot, and latest opinion polls suggesting a very tight contest with the FN slightly behind in its key regions, Marine Le Pen dismissed Valls’ civil war salvo as a “delirious outburst”.

“Let me remind the prime minister that the war being waged against France today is being waged by Islamist fundamentalists bottle-fed by a laxist, sectarian Socialist Party,” she said.

Le Pen came first in the opening round with more than 40 percent of the vote in the northern region of Nord-Pas-de-Calais-Picardie.

Her niece Marion Marechal-Le-Pen likewise topped the vote in a key southeastern region that includes the Riviera coast called Provence-Alpes-Cote d‘Azur (PACA).

Since then, the third-placed Socialist Party has pulled out of the race in both those key regions, urging its supporters to back Nicolas Sarkozy’s Republicans in the Dec. 13 run-offs.

Polls published on Wednesday and Thursday however suggest that Valls’ drastic electoral tactics might work, with their conservative adversaries pulling ahead in the runoff round.

Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Andrew Callus and Tom Heneghan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
