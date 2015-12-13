FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's Le Pen says far-right rise unstoppable despite defeat
Sections
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Autos
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 13, 2015 / 8:17 PM / 2 years ago

France's Le Pen says far-right rise unstoppable despite defeat

Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for the National Front in the Nord-Pas-de-Calais-Picardie region, delivers a speech after results in the second-round regional elections in Henin-Beaumont, France, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The far-right’s rise in France is unstoppable, National Front leader Marine Le Pen told supporters after exit polls showed her party won no region in election run-offs, suffering a major disappointment after topping the votes in the first round.

The anti-immigration, anti-Europe party failed to transform its first round breakthrough into second round wins after the Socialists pulled out of the race in key regions and urged supporters to back the conservatives.

Le Pen said the result would not discourage the “inexorable rise, election after election, of a national movement” behind her party. She hailed the “total eradication” of the Socialist Party representation in the southeast and the northern regions that the tactical vote produced.

Le Pen, who lost to conservative candidate Xavier Bertrand in northern France despite largely leading in the first round, lashed out against “defamation decided in gilded palaces.” She said those who voted for her had resisted “intimidation, infantilization and manipulations.”

Reporting by Matthias Blamont and Ingrid Melander; Editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.