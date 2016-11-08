Emmanuel Macron, former French economy minister and head of the political movement ''En Marche'' or ''Forward'', delivers a speech during a meeting in Paris, France, November 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS Former French economy minister Emmanuel Macron will decide by December 10 as to whether or not he will run as a candidate in next year's presidential election, one of his spokesmen said on Tuesday.

"He is in the process of finalizing his decision. If he decides to be a candidate, he will announce it between now and a big meeting on December 10," Sylvain Fort, one of Macron's spokesmen, told Reuters.

"At this stage, he has not yet made a decision," added Fort.

Macron quit the ruling Socialist government earlier this year amid mounting speculation that he will make a bid for the French presidency next year.

(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry, writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)