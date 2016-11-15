Emmanuel Macron, former French economy minister and head of the political movement ''En Marche'' or ''Forward'', delivers a speech during a meeting in Paris, France, November 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen - RTX2S23U

PARIS Former economy minister Emmanuel Macron will announce on Wednesday that he will run for the presidency, several French media reported on Tuesday, a long-awaited move that could disrupt other campaigns on both the left and the right.

A source close to Macron told Reuters that he would hold a news conference tomorrow, but declined to confirm his candidacy.

The 38 year-old former investment banker quit his job as economy minister earlier this year and has set up his own political movement called 'En Marche' or 'Forward'.

Despite his past role in Socialist President Francois Hollande's government, and as an adviser to him before that, Macron is not a member of the Socialist Party, and is not an elected politician.

One of France's most popular politicians, his policies take aim at the center ground which is also the target of Alain Juppe, the pollsters current favorite to become president in the two-round election process next April and May.

Juppe takes part in the first round of primaries of the Les Republicains party and its center-right allies on Sunday. His main rival for that contest is former president Nicolas Sarkozy.

