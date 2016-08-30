FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Macron says to make proposals to 'transform' France
#World News
August 30, 2016 / 5:28 PM / a year ago

France's Macron says to make proposals to 'transform' France

Outgoing French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron attends a news conference after his resignation, at Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, August 30, 2016.Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France's outgoing economy minister Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday after resigning from government that he would present proposals to transform France, but stopped short of announcing a presidential bid in next year's election.

Announcing his resignation to journalists, the 38-year-old former investment banker said he was leaving government to open a new chapter and built a "project" serving the general interests.

"I am determined to do everything so our values, ideas and actions can transform France starting next year," Macron told journalists and staff.

Macron said that he would present proposals to change the country at the end of the month as part of his 'En Marche' political movement.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Ingrid Melander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
