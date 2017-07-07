PARIS The Paris prosecutor on Friday opened an investigation into a 2016 French government technology promotion event after allegations earlier this year that the tender process for its organization was not conducted properly.

The event in the U.S. city of Las Vegas was organized by Business France, a state body promoting French business interests abroad, at a time when President Emmanuel Macron was economy minister under the then Socialist government of his predecessor Francois Hollande.

Macron spoke at the event, but earlier this year during the presidential election campaign when the allegations were made, officials said he had nothing to do with organizing it.

