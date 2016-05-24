FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exxon says French refinery output normal despite strike
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
May 24, 2016 / 9:51 AM / in a year

Exxon says French refinery output normal despite strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil said on Tuesday that production at its two refineries in France was at normal levels after a limited number of employees joined a nationwide strike that has hit the French oil sector and disrupted supplies.

French police using water cannon and tear gas broke up a strike picket that was blocking access to Exxon’s oil refinery and terminal in the southern port area of Marseille on Tuesday in a government versus union showdown over contested labor law reforms.

“There is no impact on production and supply at Gravenchon (Port Jerome) and no impact on production at Fos,” said Exxon spokeswoman Catherine Brun.

She said a limited number of employees had joined the strike at its Port Jerome and Fos-sur-Mer refineries, and at the Fos oil terminal.

“The police have removed the blockade. However, the road and terminal tracks were damaged, trucks cannot access the terminal to load,” she said.

Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by James Regan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.